Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

