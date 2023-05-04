Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at O-I Glass
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.