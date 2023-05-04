Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $43.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.85.

NYSE GFL opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 305,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 163,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

