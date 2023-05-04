Bank of America Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.
EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.59.
Brinker International Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of EAT stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International
In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
