Bank of America Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

