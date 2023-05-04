Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dana by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

