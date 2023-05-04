Piper Sandler Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $11.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

