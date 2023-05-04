Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

