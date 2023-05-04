Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $31.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 168,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

