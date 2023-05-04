Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $55.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

