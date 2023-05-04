Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $55.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.