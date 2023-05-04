MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

