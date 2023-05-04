Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.18.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.