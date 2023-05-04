Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $30.11 on Monday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $925,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

