Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PFIS opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $59.99.
Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.
