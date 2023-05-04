Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFIS opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

About Peoples Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 349,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

