Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $986.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 889,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 82,194 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.