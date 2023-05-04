Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $986.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.
