Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $363.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.94.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $295.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 184,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 7,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

