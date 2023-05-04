Critical Comparison: Barnes Group (NYSE:B) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Barnes Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Barnes Group pays out 581.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 0.48% 7.94% 4.41% Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barnes Group and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Barnes Group and Crane NXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.26 billion 1.67 $13.48 million $0.11 379.09 Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.80 $401.10 million $7.55 6.28

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes Group. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnes Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barnes Group and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barnes Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Barnes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Barnes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Barnes Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment is involved in the original equipment manufacturing business, maintenance repair and overhaul services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

