Reviewing Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and Global Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $624.96 million 2.38 $28.18 million $0.26 51.58 Global Technologies $120,000.00 23.16 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harmonic and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.66%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 4.51% 12.23% 5.26% Global Technologies N/A N/A -212.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmonic beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products. It also includes acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics The Company was founded by Harry Ruda on January 20, 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

