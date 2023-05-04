Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $267.75

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average is $220.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

