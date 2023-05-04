Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

