Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$26.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.88.

Several research analysts have commented on AC shares. CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.73. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

