MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,420.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,279.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,064.03. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

