Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.37.

Several analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.32 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

