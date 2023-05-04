Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $180.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.77.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $177.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

