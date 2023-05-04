WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.90.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WEX Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 245,030 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $167.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.85. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

