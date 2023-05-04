Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $14.05 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.