Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.