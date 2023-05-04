Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.