Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

