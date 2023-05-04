Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
