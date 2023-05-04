First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

FLIC opened at $9.86 on Monday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter worth $91,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

