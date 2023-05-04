DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

