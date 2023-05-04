Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $238.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.02. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

