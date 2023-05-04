AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.49.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Analysts predict that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 105.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 116,307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,457 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

