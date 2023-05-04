Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.