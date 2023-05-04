Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,083,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 62,685 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,264,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also

