Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

