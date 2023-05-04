Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $277.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $286.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

