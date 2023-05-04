PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $14.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,731 shares of company stock valued at $184,897 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

