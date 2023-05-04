Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Axos Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
Axos Financial stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.
About Axos Financial
