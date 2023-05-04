The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $101.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

