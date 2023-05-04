Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

