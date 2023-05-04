Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $560.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $466.54.

DECK opened at $484.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.25 and its 200-day moving average is $407.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $492.44.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

