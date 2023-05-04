ENI (NYSE:E) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4664 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ENI by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.