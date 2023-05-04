TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

