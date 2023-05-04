Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.82 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -295.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

