TD Securities Raises Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $12.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. Bank of America started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.82 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $95,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

