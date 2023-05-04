Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.06.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $245.57 on Monday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.