Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

