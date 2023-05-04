EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $237.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EVI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

