Critical Survey: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.72 $24.58 million $0.09 20.67 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -19.24

Profitability

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 9.14% -10.38% -4.65% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -106.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 4 3 0 2.43 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential upside of 102.66%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

