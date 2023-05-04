Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) versus Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Head to Head Review

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 317.91%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.31 $18.54 million $1.05 6.38

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil 5.16% -7.01% -0.51%

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Lonestar Resources US on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

