Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) vs. Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Critical Contrast

Ribbon Communications and Aurora Innovation are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 142.66%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 291.79%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $832.72 million 0.53 -$98.08 million ($0.43) -6.07 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 23.10 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.89

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -7.98% 1.57% 0.62% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87%

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

