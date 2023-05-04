Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $76.28 Average PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

